Return of arts festival was a great success

A pop-up performance by Oceanallover. Pic: Ruari Barber-Fleming

Their Hame’ll Dae Me programme delivered 68 performances through the mobile Talking Horse venue, D&G Arts Festival at Hame, Pop Up Performances around the region and the Showreel project.

In addition to bringing live performances to over 950 local people and online events reached over 6,500 people in care homes, with group screenings for community groups and supporting accessibility with live captioning, audio description and BSL interpreters.

Partnering with Townsend Theatre Productions, the Talking Horse visited Annan, Stranraer, Dumfries, and Castle Douglas with four performances each day from emerging and established artists.

Local artists also popped up across the region, appearing in many unique and exciting locations such as Sandyhills and Powfoot beaches; town centres in Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Moffat; key landmarks such as Langholm Monument and Mill on the Fleet; and tourist hotspots such as Loch Ken Holiday Park, Crawick Multiverse and Portpatrick Harbour.

The team filmed the artists before the festival as part of the Showreel project to safeguard performances if restrictions meant live events had to be cancelled and will be releasing a showcase with the footage later this year.

Melanie Purdie, the festival’s strategic and creative director said: “In the face of adversity, we are delighted with the outcome of our 2021 Dumfries & Galloway Arts Festival.

"The festival instilled pride in the region, from the audiences who attended and participated, to the artists who performed on our stages.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have support from the region, our audiences, artists, funders, sponsors, patrons and board members – to all of which, I gratefully thank. See you in 2022.”

The team are busy planning the 2022 festival which will take place from May 20-29, and have an exciting programme this autumn/winter as part of the year-round Arts Live programme.