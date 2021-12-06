Results of war memorial competition announced

Legion Scotland has been supporting veterans for 100 years

A total of 14 entries across four categories were received, judged by councillors and a Legion Scotland representative.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of The Royal British Legion Scotland (Legion Scotland) which has been providing support to veterans and their families since 1921.

It continues to be “at the heart of Scotland’s veterans’ community”, and one of Dumfries and Galloway Council’s contributions to this centenary is to provide funding to community groups to improve their war memorials.

Archie Dryburgh, the council’s Armed Forces Champion, said: “The brave men and women whose names are listed on these memorials are long gone but, in many cases their descendants are still in that town or village.

Even where there are no relatives anymore, it was clear from our visits that there is enormous respect for their memory in the way the memorials are looked after.

"It shows Dumfries and Galloway cares deeply about our Armed Forces.”

The winners were as follows:

Large Community with Garden – joint winners Lochmaben and Dalbeattie;

Small Community with Garden – winner Closeburn, runner-up Kirkconnel;

Large Community without Garden – Parish of Penningham (Newton Stewart)