Region’s top class Trad music and dance festival is back this summer

Damien O’Kane and Ron Block will be letting their fingers fly in July

Running from July 8-10 the line-up features top class musicians, including 14-time Grammy winner Ron Block.

The festival is supported by the Dumfries and Galloway Council’s Major Events Strategic Fund and sponsored by Whithorn’s Five Kingdoms Brewery providing top class entertainment.

Free tune and song sessions will be taking place at local hostelries throughout the weekend, while on July 9 Minnigraff hosts a Highland Dancing competition.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend will also see under-25s given free admission to a wide range of music workshops led by outstanding musicians at the festival.

The big gigs kick-off in the festival marquee behind the Vault Arts Centre in Newton Stewart with some fast fingered fuel for the fleet-footed in the shape of double-banjo players Damien O’Kane and Ron Block.

O’Kane describes Block as a ‘Banjo rock-God’, hardly surprising given Block’s 14 Grammys – mostly won as a member of Union Station.

July 9 brings an evening of piping led by John McSherry and Francis McIIduff on a bill that includes Malin Makes Music and Megan Nic Fhionnghaile.

While on July 10, along with Gaelic singer Mairi McGillivray and newcomer Heather Cartwright, Blue Rose Code will be performing as a trio with a trad set.