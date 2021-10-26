Queen's Award for DG LGBT+

The award was presented during a ceremony at the Millennium Centre, Stranraer

Formed in 2015, the group offers training, support, events, and volunteering opportunities for LGBTQI people, their families, friends and supporters.

Staff and volunteers have delivered more than 1000 hours of support and training to businesses and agencies across the region.

Volunteers also hosted walks, lunches, cinema nights, monthly cafes, dinners, weekly drop-in sessions, created a library service, provided LGBTQI activities to help reduce isolation, and offered a weekly face-to-face and telephone check in service.

The award was presented by Aileen Brewis, Lord-Lieutenant for Wigtown.

She said: “I’m delighted that DG LGBT+ has been honoured with this prestigious award.

"It recognises the incredible dedication of the volunteers who work so hard to deliver vital support to their communities.”

Iain Campbell, service manager, added: “This award recognises all the volunteers, whose hard work and passion help our community and the wider community .

"Our volunteers have gone beyond the call of duty to help create what we have today.