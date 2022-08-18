Portpatrick Lifeboat Week makes a big splash

The week-long programme is a way for the local RNLI crew to raise awareness and funds. And while the cash is still being counted, coxswain mechanic John Connor believes more than £20,000 has been raised.

He said: “We kicked off with an open day for people to meet the crew and learn more about the RNLI John Buchanan Barr.

“The hub next door also organised a car boot sale, with all the proceeds raised being donated to the crew and we rustled up burgers for visitors to enjoy too.”

A full programme of events was lined up during the week, including Zumba with Dawn at the harbour, a race night in the village hall, a crab competition for the children, a four mile fun run, rock and roll bingo and golf competitions at Dunskey Golf Club.

There was also a pet show at the harbour, family putting event, sandcastle competition, coffee morning, raft race and dance in the village hall.

The week culminated on the Saturday with an emergency services display at the harbour, a Coastguard cliff rescue demo, a combined exercise with Stranraer lifeboat to show the RNLI crews in action and ending with a bonfire, firework display and crew barbeque.

John added: “It’s a great way for us to raise awareness, as well as funds, for the work that we do but it also brings a lot of people into the village so it’s fantastic for the area.

“We would like to thank everyone who attended – all of the events were very well supported and most were full to capacity. Without that support, we wouldn’t be able to do the life saving work we do.

“We would also like to thank all the businesses and people who contribute to make lifeboat week the amazing event it is. Every person involved with Portpatrick Lifeboat appreciates it from the bottom of our hearts.”

Results were as follows:

Fun Run – 1 Male: Rory McIntyre; 1 Boy: James Taylor; 1 Female: Jane Verity; 1 Girl: Holly Grant.

Sandcastle Competition – 1 Team TF&P Exploding Volcano; 2 Lifeboat Octopus; 3 Layla, Pat the Dinosaur. Raft race – 1 The Hobos; 2 Dunskey Estate Splendour Found.

