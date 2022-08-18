Port William’s 70th Carnival

Port William was finally able to celebrate its 70th anniversary Carnival Week in style, with more than 70 events. Camay Kelly was on hand to capture the action!
1. SGGYnews-12-08-22-Port William 70th Carnival Week sandcastle winners collage a-SCO.jpg
There's always a fierce battle to take the trophy in the Sandcastle Competition but, we're sure you'll all agree, this family richly deserved to take the glory in the shape of the bucket and spade trophy for 2022!
Photo: Submitted
2. SGGYnews-12-08-22-Port William 70th Carnival Week collage a-SCO.jpg
It was a busy week for Queen Molly Legge who was called upon to present all the prizes, clockwise from top left, the adult float winners; Car Treasure Hunt winners, Decadence; Best in Show at the Arts and Crafts Exhibition, Jane Nelson; Duck Race winner Max Castle; and Arts and Crafts sewn and quilted exhibition winner Katie Smith.
Photo: Submitted
3. SGGYnews-12-08-22-Port William Carnival Week, 103558-SCO.jpg
This braw boy was also among the prize winners in the 70th anniversary week, something for him to remember in the future.
Photo: Submitted
4. SGGYnews-12-08-22-Port William Carnival Week, Fancy Dress Entry, Adult Groups (1).jpg
This family entry in the adults section proved that Scooby Doo and the Mystery Machine gang are still popular with youngsters today - and, of course, the grown ups!
Photo: Submitted