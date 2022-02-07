Path opening at Douglas Park
For nearly a year a group of dedicated young people aged 14-16 have been involved in a Climate Change project at Douglas Park in Newton Stewart.
They have dug a path behind the existing BMX track, to help link up two other paths, which will provide an opportunity for people to walk on a path through Douglas Park and make a circular loop or carry on down to the River Cree.
In celebration of their hard work the path will be officially opened on Monday (February 14) from noon-3pm by Newton Stewart Initiative and D&G Youth Work Services with lots of different activities for children and young people, while there will be free burger and chips for the first 100 people to arrive.