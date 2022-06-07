Olympic hero Vicky Wright is awarded an MBE

Vicky Wright is set to receive another medal after being awarded an MBE. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old from Stranraer was vice-skip of the British women’s team which won gold in Beijing.

Teammates Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith will also receive MBEs while skip Eve Muirhead is upgraded from an MBE to an OBE.

Vicky said: “I received the email at the end of April and it was tough keeping a secret, my family were all really excited when they found out.

"It genuinely did come as a surprise, it is such an honour to be recognised in this way and you never think it will happen to you.

"What is really special is that all five of us are getting something.”

After competing at the top level for the best part of a decade Vicky has now retired from active competition.

She will return to her duties as a surgical ward nurse at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert at the end of August, having been on the front line throughout the pandemic.

Vicky, who now lives in Stirling, said: “I always knew it would be my final season as a full-time competitor no matter what happened, but winning an Olympic gold medal was some way to go out.