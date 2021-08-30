New gallery opens in Newton Stewart
The Old Bakery Gallery in Newton Stewart has opened its doors to the public.
The gallery in Goods Lane aims to provide visitors with a warm, friendly and inviting atmosphere and has a goal of ensuring that everyone who comes through the door is able to connect with a piece of art in some way.
South Scotland list MSP Emma Harper, who attended the opening, raised a motion in Parliament congratulating the gallery.
She said: “The Old Bakery Gallery is a fantastic addition to Newton Stewart, and I encourage everyone to visit and enjoy this lovely new space.”
The current exhibition, entitled “Summer” will run until September 21.