Mystery of woman who washed up on Galloway beach

Hopes are high that the two-and-a-half year-old mystery of a woman who was washed up dead on a Galloway beach will finally be solved.

The decomposed body of the mystery woman was discovered in 2017 on the beach near Helensdale Cottage at Drummore.

She had been in the sea for so long, identification proved impossible despite extensive inquiries.

Over the following weeks and months, further efforts to identify the body were carried out both locally and nationally, however these proved to be unsuccessful.

In 2019 details of the case were sent to Liverpool John Moores University in order for a facial reconstruction to be carried out to help in identifying the woman.

This work has now been completed.

The reconstruction (above) is now being circulated nationwide in a further effort to identify the female.

Commenting on the case, Detective Sergeant Nadine Scott at Stranraer said: “Missing person reports across both the UK and internationally have been checked without success.

“The work by the Liverpool John Moores University has provided us with a facial reconstruction of a woman - this is a representation of the face based on the detail provided from the remains of the body.

“Other information about the woman would indicate that she was around 4’11” in height, and about 7.5 stones in weight.

“Her age is estimated to be young to middle-aged.

“When she was found she was wearing jeans, size 10, and pants, which had a distinctive ‘Harry Potter’ logo on them,” she added.

Anyone who may have any information on the identity of the woman is asked to call Police Scotland on 101.”