MP David Mundell's "buttockgate" made the Queen laugh!

The First Minister said: “On behalf of the people of Scotland, I offer my sincere and heartfelt condolences to The King, The Queen Consort and entire Royal Family.

“For more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth has been the great constant in our national life. She has inspired us, on occasion comforted us and always personified values we hold dear.

“Throughout her reign she performed her duties with exceptional wisdom, dedication and fidelity. Scotland loved, respected and admired her.

Politicians paid their own respects to Her Majesty, with David Mundell leaving a floral tribute and Finlay Carson signing a book of condolence.

“By all accounts, Her Majesty was rarely happier than when she was here in Scotland at her beloved Balmoral – a fact I have been privileged to observe personally.

“I hope it will be a source of comfort to her family that she spent her final days in a place that she loved so much.

“This is a moment of acute loss and profound sadness; it is also a moment of enormous significance. The passing of Queen Elizabeth marks the end of an era. Our nation is in mourning.”

Clydesdale MP David Mundell has met the Queen on many occasions and shared some of his fondest memories with the Gazette.

He said: “One of the things I remember most is the Queen had the ability to put you at your ease.

“When I was admitted as a Privy Councillor in 2010, an elaborate ceremony involving kneeling down on stools, I was concerned that I might trip up and fall over in front of Her Majesty.

“When it came to the ceremony in Buckingham Palace, I knew the Queen would take it all in her stride – but thankfully I didn’t fall!

“At council meetings, following the business, the Queen would always take time to speak to you and often had something amusing to say about current events.

“She was on top of everything; in 2015 she interrogated me about the row in the House of Commons in which the SNP MPs wanted to sit on the Front Benches, where traditionally Labour members sat.

“I found myself blurting out, “Oh, your Majesty, that’s buttockgate.”

“I thought, “In my first meeting with the Queen, I’ve said the word ‘buttock’. What is to happen?” Rather than me being taken off to the Tower, the Queen just laughed. She found it all very amusing.

“She had a wicked sense of humour but was very human too; I remember her telling me about Prince Philip being told to rest and saying that he wouldn’t do it!

“The Queen was also able to really focus on you when she was speaking to you – there was never the impression she wanted to move on to the next person.”

David said be believed her fast passing was something the Queen would have wanted rather than a lengthy period of incapacity.

He continued: “Like everyone else, I was very sad to hear the news; it was a combination of sadness and the affection you felt for her.

“The Queen lived a very long and full life; it’s not until someone is gone you truly understand the scale of their contribution and how much you took their presence for granted so their passing comes as a shock.

“There are pictures all over London of the Queen, from billboards to shops, so it’s hard to grasp that she’s gone. It’s definitely the end of a long and distinguished era.”

And the politician concluded by praising the Queen for her service.

He added: “Over her seven decades as our monarch, Queen Elizabeth II was a constant, steadying presence in the life of the nation.

“She set an exemplary standard for personal behaviour and over the 70 years of her reign was the ultimate symbol of what it means to be British.

“Her unstinting and unwavering service, through good times and bad, was an inspiration to so many. She was at all times a faultless ambassador for our country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this saddest of times.”

David’s son, Dumfriesshire MSP Oliver Mundell also paid his respects.

He said: “The passing of the Queen removes from our lives a figure that most of us have never been without.

“Her service and dedication to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth is now sadly at an end, but the example she set will continue to inspire us in the years ahead.”

Galloway and West Dumfries MSP Finlay Carson also expressed his profound sadness at the news .

He said: “Many millions of people in the UK, the Commonwealth and across the world will naturally feel immense sorrow at the loss of such a wonderful human being who devoted herself to public service in an extraordinary way.

“Her Majesty has served her country and its people throughout with remarkable courage, dignity and vision for more than seven decades – an incredible feat especially in a world of continual change and events around the globe.

“Her Majesty had a wonderful perspective on events, both at home and abroad, throughout decades of conscientious public service. Her warmth, care and understanding always shone throughout.

“Thrust into the monarchical role at a relatively young age, few can deny that Her Majesty not only rose to that task but did so, in a warm and respectful manner right up until the sad end.

“We can only thank Her Majesty for her service and devotion especially knowing that we are unlikely to experience the likes of her again.