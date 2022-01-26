Motion praises Hugh's selection for Winter Paralympics

A motion has been lodged at the Scottish Parliament praising Stranraer curler Hugh Nibloe being selected for Team GB in wheelchair curling at the Winter Paralympics in China.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 10:20 am
Hugh Nibloe will be competing in China in March. Pic: Paralympics GB

Galloway and West Dumfries Finlay Carson MSP is seeking cross-party support praising Hugh’s journey in being chosen again to represent the UK.

Mr Carson said: “I am thrilled Hugh will be competing again at the Paralympics having previously taken part in 2018.

“He has displayed enormous dedication and commitment, not least travelling to Stirling to take part in training for the actual competition itself being staged in China.

“I am sure everyone will wish Hugh well and I know a great many people will be eagerly following his progress at the Paralympics in March.

"He has become a shining light for many and will do us proud in Beijing.”

