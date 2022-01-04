Lt Col is honoured for public service

Lt Col Roderick Morriss attending a Remembrance Day parade in Hackney

Born in India, where his father worked in the tea industry, Roderick moved moved to the UK when he was six.

He would go on to juggle two careers; as an engineer in the shipping industry and in the military.

Starting as an apprentice engineer on Teeside at the age of 17, in his 20s he was already shaping international shipping policy within the UN.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he retired in 2002, Roderick had created a Maritime Quality Code that would go on to be adopted by the world’s shipping heads.

In 1971, he joined the 100 Medium Regiment Royal Artillery of the Territorial Army as a private.

By 1989 he was in command – with 550 officers under him – and by the time he retired had risen to liaison officer in the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.

In the late 90s he was made Deputy Lieutenant of Hackney, and 16 years later (in 2015) was awarded Freedom of the Borough.

This was not only for his role as Deputy Lieutenant, but also his service to 15 other organisations including St John Ambulance, The Royal British Legion, Scouts, and the National Flood and Tempest Distress Fund.

Roderick said: “I don’t believe anyone sets out to be involved in so many organisations.

“However, every one of those jobs is a challenge and enormously rewarding.”