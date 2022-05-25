Lottery cash to help celebrate Queen's jubilee in Galloway

The Newton Stewart Museum is holding an afternoon tea party for up to 800 people

The Newton Stewart Museum received £5,800 to hold an afternoon tea party for up to 800 people on June 2, as part of the town's weekend of celebrations.

This will take place in the garden of the museum and will be free to all residents.

Local children will be in charge of decorations, with catering and entertainment provided for young and old alike, who will all get a souvenir mug to take home.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who are unable to attend will have a special takeout tea delivered to them once the party is over.

Gene Fryatt, secretary of the museum, said: “We are organising this event to bring everyone together for a special ‘once in a lifetime’ tea party.

"To meet demand, we have three sittings and have involved local food providers in the town who are providing sandwiches and cakes.

“This will be a wonderful opportunity for the local community to come together and celebrate with friends, new and old.”

Auchencairn Community Council will receive £2,302 to hold a celebration on June 4.

Catering will be provided for 200 people and there will be games and activities for people of all ages to engage with.

Kirkcudbright Summer Festivities will receive £5,200 to run an event in the centre the town on June 5 featuring food and drink, entertainment, and rides.

Lochrutton Community Council will receive £1,380 to enhance its annual gala on June 4, which this year will also celebrate the jubilee.

There will be an inclusive range of games and competitions during the week and on the day.

A total o f 28 groups across the country are sharing in over £112,000 to celebrate the jubilee.

The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “Communities across the country are getting ready to celebrate the jubilee, and I would like to wish all the groups the very best of luck with their events.