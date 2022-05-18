Lottery cash boost for groups operating in Galloway

The funding will enable Food Train to continue its befriending service for the next three years

The Food Train Ltd received £186,172 to continue its befriending service for older people aged 65 and over in Dumfries and Galloway and West Lothian for the next three years.

Michelle Carruthers, Food Train chief executive, said: “This funding award is such welcome news as the last two years and the social isolation associated with the pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the mental and physical wellbeing of so many older people.

“Having had to pause our face-to-face befriending services during the pandemic, this funding will allow Food Train to rebuild and grow these services.

"This means supporting around 200 hundred older people to feel safe getting out and about again, to meet new friends and old friends, to visit places of interest, to pursue hobbies, to share meals and to have regular social activities to look forward to.”

An award of £92,000 means that Newton Stewart Initiative will continue to run a programme of activities and volunteering opportunities in Douglas Park for local people of all ages.

David Inglis, NSI chairman, said: “This is a vital piece of funding which will go a long way to helping our plan to make Douglas Park Inclusive but will also ensure we can carry on after completion to deliver training and recreational outdoor activities for locals and visitors alike.

“The project has been over 15 years in the making and was started by a group of local mothers and their children so it’s hugely satisfying to see it nearing completion.”

The other awards were –

£1,880 for National Schizophrenia Fellowship (Scotland) to provide conferencing equipment for its offices in Stranraer.

The equipment will help members engage in group activities with other people who are attending remotely.

This is particularly beneficial for members at the offices receiving instruction for activities such as tai chi and cookery.

£1,600 for South West Community Woodlands Trust to continue to run outdoor education sessions for children aged 6-16 years designed for children who are home-educated or flexibly educated.

Regular Tuesday and Friday sessions will be complemented by five 'Garden and Grow' sessions run after school for the wider community.

£4,640 for Stranraer Scottish Week to contribute to the costs of the first Awarding Wigtownshire event which is planned as an annual event.

The event will bring people together to celebrate achievements and promote the area and local businesses.

The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland chair, Kate Still: said: “National Lottery funding continues to make amazing things happen in local communities right across Scotland.

“I am delighted that this funding is reaching across Dumfries and Galloway supporting projects that have been developed by and for local people.