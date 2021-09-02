Lord Sinclair is appointed as new Lord Lieutenant

Lord Sinclair succeeds Patsy Gilroy

Lord Sinclair (52) is married with two children and lives at Knocknalling near Dalry.

He was appointed as Deputy Lieutenant of The Stewartry in 2016 and succeeds Patsy Gilroy who died in March.

Lord Sinclair was educated at Glenalmond College, Perthshire, and gained a Diploma in Land and Estate Management from the Royal Agricultural College, Cirencester.

He then worked for Smiths Gore in Edinburgh and qualified as a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Lord Sinclair is now the founder and director of Saint Property Limited and owner of Knocknalling Farms, a farming and forestry enterprise in Kirkcudbrightshire.

He has recently been appointed as a governor of Cargilfield School in Edinburgh.

Lord Sinclair was previously chairman of the Scottish Land and Estates, South West Region, and chairman of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust Scottish Auction.

He will be attending the 100th anniversary of Dalbeattie War Memorial on Saturday, and will open Gatehouse of Fleet YMCA Drop In Centre’s 25th anniversary afternoon tea on September 11.

Lord Sincalir said: “I never expected to be in the position I find myself in although it is clearly a great honour.