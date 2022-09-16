Lord Lieutenants pay tribute to the Queen

The council issued a statement, extending heartfelt sympathies to all members of the Royal Family.

Wreaths were laid and Proclamations of the new sovereign were made at Stranraer, Kirkcudbright and Dumfries on Sunday at 12.45pm, with the Lord-Lieutenants from each area participating.

Lord Sinclair, Lord-Lieutenant for the Stewartry of Kirkcudbright, said: “The Queen will be remembered for her faithful commitment to her duty, her constant steadfastness through an unprecedented 70 years of changing times, and for her personable sense of humour.

As King Charles addressed the nation, a picture of the Queen's visit here in 2010 was clearly visible.

“As events over the last few days have shown, Scotland held a very special place in the Queen’s heart and so she in ours.

“When she last visited the Stewartry in 2010, she met Galloway farmers with their livestock in Wallets Mart in Castle Douglas and local businesses in Kirkcudbright, while the Duke of Edinburgh visited the sawmill in Dalbeattie – all core strands of our local way of life.

“We can take comfort and pride at how much that visit meant to them, by noting that, for the new King’s first televised address on the day after his mother had died, the photograph of her on his desk was taken on that visit to Kirkcudbright – clearly enjoying herself.

“We remember our late Queen with great affection and gratitude and we extend our heartfelt condolences to our King and all members of the Royal Family.”

Aileen Brewis, Lord-Lieutenant for Wigtown, said: “I was profoundly saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. Her life was one of remarkable service and duty.

“She was an inspiration to so many and leaves an extraordinary legacy as the longest serving monarch in British history. We will all remember with great joy the wonderful celebrations just a few months ago that marked her 70 years on the throne.