Logan ​​Botanic Garden offering painting class for budding artists

Skilled artist Glenda Waterworth will guide the artists to find their own inspiration. Pic: Colin Hattersley Photography

Glenda’s teaching style is very relaxed, her goal is for participants to have fun while taking the class – she lets people use their own intuition while being there to guide them.

Being experimental is highly encouraged and she emphasises that taking part is all about the process and not just the final piece of artwork.

The classes take place on June 11 and June 12 costing £180 for both days or £95 per day.

On day one participants will explore the garden and develop ideas on how they’d like to tackle their final piece.

Firstly, sketching parts of the garden to get a feel for their surroundings and consider what they’d like to focus on.

Glenda will teach participants to simplify their drawings and sketches as garden surroundings can be complicated and overwhelming.

Participants will take photos around the garden for inspiration and use them to brainstorm ideas.

After they get a feel for the surroundings, Glenda will start with some loosening up paint exercises, teaching some skills and tricks on how to work with acrylic paint.

A big part of Glenda’s own artwork is texture, she will explore this with participants and there is a possibility of even using leaves and other materials from the garden in their artworks.

Day two will mainly consist of building up a final piece of artwork from start to finish with Glenda’s assistance.

Glenda explained: “In taking part, participants can expect a fun and fresh approach to capturing the colours and impressions of the gardens through structured exercises, sketches and experimentation.”

Richard Baines, curator at Logan, added: “The garden can be truly inspirational and bring us all much closer to nature in a peaceful and tranquil setting.

"Learning in a relaxed atmosphere with a talented teacher allows us all to bring out the best in our creativity.”