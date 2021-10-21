Light up red for poppy’s birthday

Previous campaign participants have included Drumlanrig Castle.

This year marks 100 years of the poppy as the national symbol of Remembrance.

And to celebrate, the charity is calling for mass involvement from schools, universities, council buildings, monuments, statues and other attractions during the period leading up to Remembrance Sunday, from October 22 to November 14.

Any building with external lighting can take part simply by adding red gel filters to the flood or up-lights to help Poppyscotland commemorate the centenary year. Previous participants in the area have included Drumlanrig Castle .

Three million poppies, which are all handmade by veterans at the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, began their journey to cities, towns and villages across the country last month, ahead of the 2021 Scottish Poppy Appeal.

To celebrate the milestone, around half a million special-edition centenary poppies have also been produced.

Gordon Michie, head of fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “The support of local businesses and national landmarks has been fantastic over many years, and we’re eager to hear from other locations that would like to join us in paying tribute to Scotland’s Armed Forces community.