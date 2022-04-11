Left it late, but Moniaive Folk Festival does return in May

Moniaive Folk Festival will return over the weekend of May 5-8

Tim Sullivan, of the festival committee, said: “It’s all been bit of a rush as we left the decision to go ahead as late as possible.

"Despite this late start to planning we’ve booked some pretty amazing bands and have also sorted a full programme of events for children and families.

"What we haven’t been able to do in the time left is arrange ticketing and so are depending on generosity and goodwill and are accepting donations for everything except drinks at the bar! We suggest a £10 donation for entry to concerts and £10 per person for camping.

"Being unable to fundraise over the past two years have left our coffers dry so there will be donation buckets around the sites to help fund both this and future festivals.”

This year’s line up features – Thursday: Junkmans Choir and Rory Mcleod; Friday: Emily Smith & Jamie McLennan, and Lavinia Blackwell; Saturday: The Bookshop Band, and The Rise Kagona Duo; Sunday: the ‘Moniaive Showcase’ and ‘Unplugged’.

Open mic spots will take place on Friday and Saturday from 1-6pm, just turn up and add your name.

In the festival field a range of activities for families will take place over the weekend including Clydebuilt Puppets, Samba workshop, Raiku pottery, John Wheeler storytelling, circus skills and a Maypole.