Knockengorroch Festival launches 2022 theme - Divas and Icons
Knockengorroch Festival’s 2022 theme - Diva and Icons - was revealed in a photo shoot with rap artist/singer Nova Scotia The Truth.
Pictured in an open mussel shell at the Deugh river, Nova presented this year’s theme in a Birth of Venus-inspired homage to the endangered freshwater mussel.
Festival-goers are encouraged to join in with the theme by dressing up and getting creative with flags and props.
Co-producer, Katch Holmes said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Knockengorroch with this year’s theme inspired by our river’s name, meaning ‘Black Deva’.
"Guests will be able to release their inner diva and feel their most iconic when we come together to celebrate music, community and land.”
The festival takes place from May 19-22, for tickets visit www.knockengorroch.org.uk/tickets/