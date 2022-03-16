Knockengorroch Festival launches 2022 theme - Divas and Icons

Nova launches this year’s festival theme, inspired by The Birth of Venus. Pic: Colin Hattersley Photography

Pictured in an open mussel shell at the Deugh river, Nova presented this year’s theme in a Birth of Venus-inspired homage to the endangered freshwater mussel.

Festival-goers are encouraged to join in with the theme by dressing up and getting creative with flags and props.

Co-producer, Katch Holmes said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Knockengorroch with this year’s theme inspired by our river’s name, meaning ‘Black Deva’.

"Guests will be able to release their inner diva and feel their most iconic when we come together to celebrate music, community and land.”