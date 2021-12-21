Kirkcudbright charity auction is a big success
A charity auction to raise funds for MND Scotland and Parkinson’s UK, was held in the Selkirk Arms in Kirkcudbright.
The event was organised by Colin Marriott, Marina McGougan and Sue McMinn.
Both Colin and Marina’s respective spouses passed away from MND in the past year, while Sue was supporting Parkinson’s UK.
Chris Walker, proprietor of the hotel was the auctioneer on the night; he kept a brisk pace to get through the 38 Lots and entertained bidders with amusing asides.
The auction was also streamed live on Facebook with over 50 people watching, and by the end £7600 was raised, split evenly between the two charities. A further £2000 was raised last December at an online auction.
Chris said: “The generosity of those people who gave so much to make the evening an outstanding success, cannot be understated.”