Kippford RNLI are finally able to officially name new lifeboat a year after it arrived

Norma Sinclair with Isobel, Angus and Stella Crawford names the Ronnie Sinclair. Pic: RNLI/Kippford RNLI​​​

The new lifeboat, which was gifted to the RNLI by a legacy bequest from Sheila Sinclair, arrived in April 2021 but due to the pandemic a naming ceremony was not able to be held at the time.

Sheila was a keen supporter of the RNLI during the course of her life, asked that the lifeboat be named in memory of her late brother, Ronnie, who served in the Royal Navy.

The ceremony was opened by Jim Prentice, chair of the Lifeboat Management Group who welcomed everyone to the event in particular members of the Sinclair family.

Kippford RNLI volunteer crew ready to launch. Pic: RNLI/Kippford RNLI

Ronnie’s daughter Nicola Crawford handed the lifeboat into the care of the RNLI, and said: ‘It’s an honour to be able to hand this lifeboat to the RNLI named after my dad and donated by my aunt.

"Although she didn’t know which part of Scotland the lifeboat would end up in I think Sheila would be delighted to see it here in this beautiful part of the country.’

Roger Lockwood, RNLI Trustee and chairman of the Scottish RNLI Council, accepted the lifeboat on behalf of the RNLI and handed it into the care of Kippford Lifeboat Station.

He said: ‘The generous bequest for this lifeboat stands for two things – both the memory of Ronnie Sinclair and it is a gift of life.

"This boat will be used to save lives and we’re grateful for the management team, crew, fundraisers and supporters at Kippford who enable that to happen.’

Kippford Lifeboat operations manager Gareth Jones accepted the Ronnie Sinclair on behalf of the station and crew.

"He said: ‘I speak on behalf of everyone at Kippford RNLI when I say this is a proud day for the station.’

The lifeboat has already launched seven times on service since being on station as well as being regularly used for training exercises.

A service of dedication was led by the Reverend Oonagh Dee before Mr Prentice invited Norma Sinclair with Angus, Isobel and Stella Crawford to name the lifeboat.