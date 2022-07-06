Indy campaign group launches Crowdfunder to get back on the road

Dumfries and Galloway Indy Hub attends events across the region

The organisation is aiming to raise £2,500 to help keep its van 'on the road' and to continue to distribute ‘honest information about Scotland's natural wealth’ across the region.

The money will help pay for servicing, MOT, any essential repairs, diesel, and more campaign materials

The Indy Hub van has been supported financially since 2019 by members of local 'Yes' groups; by "It's time Scotland"; and by the Scottish Independence Foundation.

Earlier Crowdfunders also supplied much of the initial funds to get things started; and to keep the group campaigning.

Ian Waugh, the lead driver, said: "Prior to Covid-19 curtailing campaigning, we supported 'Yes' groups across Dumfries & Galloway - at stalls at the Wigtown Book Festival together with Machars for Yes, and Yes Wigtownshire; with Yes Moffat in the High Street; and with Yes Annandale in Lockerbie - as well as delivering campaign materials and banners to groups and individuals from Langholm to Stranraer.

Ian is also a member of Dumfries and Galloway Pensioners for Independence, and has joined them at their stall at the Saturday markets in Dumfries town centre; and at 'pop-up' exhibitions in Gretna, Langholm and Thornhill, as well as entertainment/information events at local community groups.

He said: "As things stand, much of mainstream media seems full of the 'doom and gloom' suggesting that Scotland, uniquely - and despite it's great wealth of natural resources and educated workforce - is somehow unable to function as an independent state in our own right."

“With the easing of restrictions of movement and gatherings it's now time to get ourselves back out meeting people so we can let folk ask questions, and give them access to honest information about Scotland's natural wealth.

"Only with access to such information will folk be able to make an informed choice when it's time to cast their vote."