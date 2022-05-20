Horse able to receive operation following successful fundraiser

Copper underwent an operation to remove her eye last week

Copper arrived at The 3 R's Horse Rescue Centre near Gatehouse of Fleet in January with her foal.

Right away it was noticed she had a problem with her eye and it was clear it would need removed

At the time Copper was too skinny and unwell to go through the operation, and was treated by vets to keep things as 'good as possible'.

After a few months of care at the centre she was up to weight, had weaned her foal and feeling much better in herself, so could receive the necessary operation.

The charity needing to find £600 to pay for the eye to be removed so Susan Murdoch launched a fundraising campaign at gofundme.

Thirty-five people contributed to the cause, raising a total of £735 and Copper underwent her operation last week at Fiona Dalgliesh Veterinary Services in Lockerbie.

After a few days of recuperation Copper returned home this week and is now settling back into life at centre.

Susan said: “All went well went with Copper’s operation, thank you to Fiona and her team.

"Also thank you to everyone that has messaged to ask about her and to everyone who donated towards her operation and aftercare.”