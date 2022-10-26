Church

All Saints Episcopal Church at Challoch near Newton Stewart was was runner up from 31 entries across the UK in the Open For Visitors section.

The winners of the Awards were announced on Monday ( October 24) at an event in London which was livestreamed.

The judges recognised the initiatives at All Saints to attract visitors to the building, including a more proactive approach to promote the church and its attributes via print and social media which has led to a substantial upturn in footfall.

Lay representative Gerry Ewan said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to be shortlisted for this Award and although we didn’t win, we are proud to have reached the final ten.

“We are reaching out to our local community and beyond to ensure All Saints remains relevant and welcoming to all visitors so we’re delighted the Trust has recognised our efforts”“Thanks to our volunteers we’ve taken an part in national, regional and local events, rebranded and promoted our facilities, and continue to actively network with other organisations for the general good of all.

The Trust said All Saints’ entry was described as “extremely high quality and there was strong competition for the finalist places.”