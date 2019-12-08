Home schooling on the rise in Dumfries and Galloway

The number of primary aged children being home educated has seen an increase of 146 per cent in the last five years. In Dumfries and Galloway this number now stands at 34 children.

Following on from press reports that the rise in home education is primarily due to off-rolling of Secondary age students, Wolsey Hall Oxford sent FOI requests to all Councils in the UK earlier this year.

In 2013 councils reported primary level home education figures at 9,200 but by 2018 this had soared to over 22,800.

The total number of families now home educating in the UK has exceeded 58,000. This number has doubled in the vast majority of areas, some even more so.

“The rise in homeschooling is often attributed to secondary schools off-rolling pupils. But with primary aged children this is not going to be the case,” explains Lee Wilcock, Principal at Wolsey Hall Oxford.

“With a rise of 13,600, it can be assumed that there is a general greater interest in home education for primary age.”

The reasons for choosing to home educate can be complex.

“Many parents cite several factors behind their decision but they can include mainstream school class sizes or lack of spaces at their preferred school,” continues Mr Wilcock.

“For others it can be seen as a lifeline allowing their child the opportunity to learn in a way that suits them. The greater flexibility of when and how a child may learn, including the option to slow or increase the pace of learning to fit their needs, frequently reaps rewards.”