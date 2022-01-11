Historic organ to be played once more at All Saints Challoch

Angela Bain has had no qualms in tackling All Saints somewhat unique organ

Angela taught music for many years in Durham, and had no qualms in tackling the church’s somewhat unique organ, describing playing it as a “good workout for the fingers, as it’s a heavy beast!”

Built by Harston of Newark-on-Trent in 1881 it is said to be a fine example of a manual ‘tracker’.

An electric blower was added by the James’s of Killiemore following the death in 1956 of Hew Lawrence James, aged 22, in whose memory it is dedicated.

The organ was restored in 1992, and appears to be the only example of Harston’s work still in original condition in use in Great Britain.

Angela and her husband Stuart have recently retired to nearby Glentrool with their menagerie of two Irish setters and two cats to enjoy the tranquillity of the Galloway countryside.

Stuart is a retired Anglican Priest, who was formerly Provost of Sunderland Minister and Archdeacon of Sunderland.

Stuart has been given permission by the Bishop to conduct services at All Saints, while the full-time role of priest is being advertised.

Gerry Ewan, Lay Rep at All Saints, said: “ We are really fortunate in having such an exceptional organ in the church but have not had a regular organist for some time.

"We do have an electronic music system, and two parishioners who play the piano, but it’s a real bonus to hear the organ played in all its glory once again.

"We’re very pleased to welcome Angela and Stuart to our congregation.”

All Saints Challoch’s regular Sunday Service is at 10.30am.