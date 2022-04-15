Have your say on the future of community centre in Gatehouse of Fleet

The condition of the Gatehouse of Fleet Community Centre building makes it no longer sustainable © Copyright Billy McCrorie and licensed for reuse under Creative Commons Licence

The current building has been in use by the community in Gatehouse for 95 years – initially as Gatehouse School, and since 1985, as a community centre run by local people.

While the building remains part of community life in Gatehouse, it has a number of challenges, mostly relating to its age.

These include the building’s state of repair, the internal layout, and its look and feel.

The current condition of the community centre and the need for repair work means that continuing with the status quo is no longer sustainable.

The centre’s board is calling on local people, community groups and local businesses to all have their say on the future of the community centre.

This could lead to the redevelopment or replacement of the building – so it is vital that any future plans reflect what the community wants to happen.

There are several ways in which people in Gatehouse of Fleet can give their views.

All ideas will be listened to and used to develop a range of possible options to help plan for the future.

An open community survey is running until the end of April.

Paper copies can be picked up and dropped off at the community centre, the Spar, Galloway Lodge or Gatehouse Store.

Alternatively, the survey can be completed online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Gatehouse_Comm_Centre_Survey

The centre also is running a ‘Spring Sparkle’ day on Saturday, May 21, with o pportu nities to chat about the future of the community centre, as well as enjoy a pop-up café and cake stall, children’s activ ities, and plant stall, and try out an e-bike.

Peter Taylor, chair of the centre’s board, said: “We would like to see a community centre in Gatehouse which is used and supported by as many local people as possible because it meets their needs.

"We know the current building can’t do that and that’s why we’re asking what it is people want. This is a great opportunity to help shape the facilities in the town for the future”.