Harper to meet with Scottish Land Commission

Emma Harper has identified a number of sites that are not contained within the Derelict Land Register

Following the Scottish Land Commission’s report - Transforming Scotland’s Approach to Vacant and Derelict Land - produced last October, Ms Harper has identified a number of sites across Dumfries and Galloway that are not contained within the Derelict Land Register and interactive map function on the Scottish Land Commission’s website.

These sites include the George Hotel in Stranraer, the Mercury Motor Inn in Moffat, and the Repeater Station in Stranraer, to name but a few.

In a letter to the Scottish Land Commission, Ms Harper expressed her interest in the work of the Derelict Land Taskforce and their recommendations for changes to Scottish Government policy, on order to better address and tackle derelict land and buildings, which is an issue across many communities in Scotland.

She said: “I have been supporting several projects across the region in relation to derelict land and abandoned buildings which are not only an eye-sore for our local communities, but often pose greater dangers and health risks to the people who live near them.

"Most recently I have been investigating the site at the former Gates Factory in Dumfries where a huge fire took place just a few weeks ago.

“I have written to the Scottish Government to ask which of the recommendations from the October 2020 Scottish Land Commission Report into derelict land and vacant buildings in Scotland it intends to implement, and what its timescales for implementation are.

“I am also meeting Andrew Thin, chairman of the Scottish Land Commission, who seems to not have included many of our derelict buildings across the south of Scotland on the register and interactive map.

“Identifying these sites, is one of the first steps to tackling the problem of derelict buildings which could otherwise be put to good use.