Green canopy is planted for the Platinum Jubilee

Alex Haswell, Deputy Lieutenant Wigtown, and Councillor Katie Hagmann, planting in Agnew Park.

And to mark the occasion, the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) has been launched, a UK-wide tree planting initiative which is inviting people to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee.”

To launch the initiative in Dumfries and Galloway, trees were planted on Friday, October 1, in three locations – Agnew Park in Stranraer, Market Hill in Castle Douglas and Dock Park in Dumfries.

Doing the honours in Agnew Park were Alex Haswell, Deputy Lieutenant Wigtown and Councillor Katie Hagmann; in Market Hill it fell to Matthew St Clair, The Lord Sinclair, Lord-Lieutenant, The Stewartry of Kirkcudbright and Councillor Rob Davidson and in Dock Park the duty was bestowed on Fiona Armstrong, Lord-Lieutenant and Councillor Elaine Murray.

Aileen Brewis, Lord-Lieutenant of Wigtown, welcomed the initiative which will create a national legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership.

She said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is a wonderful, environmentally friendly way to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrating a remarkable 70 years on the throne.

"Planting trees in public spaces, school grounds, community areas and private gardens will be a very fitting memorial to our Queen.

"They will branch out and become a beautiful living legacy that will be loved and enjoyed by our children and our grandchildren for many years to come.”

Everyone from individuals to Scout and Guiding groups, schools and businesses will be encouraged to plant trees from October through to the end of the Jubilee year in 2022. It is best to plant from October to March, to optimise the chance of trees surviving.

All planting projects can be uploaded onto an interactive map on the new QGC website so that everyone can share and inspire others.

The Woodland Trust Free Trees for Schools and Communities Scheme has generously made over three million saplings available and schools and communities can apply for one of the saplings on a first come first served basis.