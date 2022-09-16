Galloway folk can pay their own respects

Books have been placed in council customer service centres all over the region, including Castle Douglas, Dalbeattie, Kirkcudbright, Newton Stewart, Port William, Stranraer and Wigtown.

An online Book of Condolence is also available at https://www.royal.uk.

People can leave floral tributes at war memorials all over Galloway too, although the council would be grateful if folk could remove the plastic wrapping from their flowers before they do so.

Local people now have the chance to pay their own respects.

As a mark of respect flags will fly at half-mast on all council buildings and flagpoles until the morning following Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

However, on Saturday at 11am all flags returned to full-mast for the Proclamation of King Charles III. In the case of Dumfries and Galloway, this took place at 12.45pm on Sunday.

The flags remained at full-mast until 1pm on Sunday but were then returned to half-mast where they will remain until the day after the funeral.

That includes the flags at Market Hill, Castle Douglas; Town Hall, Dalbeattie; DGC Offices, Kirkcudbright; Wigtown Square and Castle Square, Stranraer.

The council will be closed on the National Day of Mourning, the day of Her Majesty's funeral. An additional day's annual leave has also been granted to employees, enabling them to take the public holiday on Monday. The contact centre will be operating its out-of-hours service on 030 33 33 3000.