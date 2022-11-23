‘Stella’ secured the laurels at the Best Drama category Melech Tel-Aviv International Film Festival and is the story of a German-Jewish refugee working in a stately home which is owned by supporters of Fascist leader Oswald Mosley.

Its chosen location was Galloway House and is directed by American Jessica Fox who is the granddaughter of holocaust survivors and who lives in Wigtown where some filming took place.

A UK-release date for the film has yet to be arranged.

The film stars Edinburgh actress Oli Fyne in the title role and Outlander actor Gary Lewis who lives in Kirkcudbright.