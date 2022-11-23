Galloway film is big winner at film festival in Israel
A film set in Galloway in 1937 which recalls a hidden part of the area's past has won a prize at a prestigious film festival where it had its world premiere.
‘Stella’ secured the laurels at the Best Drama category Melech Tel-Aviv International Film Festival and is the story of a German-Jewish refugee working in a stately home which is owned by supporters of Fascist leader Oswald Mosley.
Its chosen location was Galloway House and is directed by American Jessica Fox who is the granddaughter of holocaust survivors and who lives in Wigtown where some filming took place.
A UK-release date for the film has yet to be arranged.
The film stars Edinburgh actress Oli Fyne in the title role and Outlander actor Gary Lewis who lives in Kirkcudbright.
The film puts a wider focus on the fact that Dumfries and Galloway became one of the main centres of support identified with the Fascist ideology- and Mosley himself is depicted in the film.