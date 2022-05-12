Galloway Association of Glasgow enjoy spring outing to Mabie House

President Angus Rex welcomed 38 members and friends and introduced guest speaker David Wishart - trustee and convener of Kirkpatrick Durham Recreation Association.
David spoke about KDRA's beginning in 1995 when locals recognised a need for better community facilities.
In 2000 land was purchased partially assisted by a grant from the association, which was landscaped and outdoor play equipment installed, while a derelict dwelling was made into community meeting space.
David thanked the association for its continued support, which most recently saw funding awarded in January to assist with the refurbishment of a storage building.
Those in attendance then enjoyed afternoon tea.