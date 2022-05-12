Galloway Association of Glasgow enjoy spring outing to Mabie House

Association president Angus Rex with guest speaker David Wishart

President Angus Rex welcomed 38 members and friends and introduced guest speaker David Wishart - trustee and convener of Kirkpatrick Durham Recreation Association.

David spoke about KDRA's beginning in 1995 when locals recognised a need for better community facilities.

In 2000 land was purchased partially assisted by a grant from the association, which was landscaped and outdoor play equipment installed, while a derelict dwelling was made into community meeting space.

David thanked the association for its continued support, which most recently saw funding awarded in January to assist with the refurbishment of a storage building.