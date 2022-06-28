Galloway artist has work accepted for Spanish exhibition

Artist Allan McNally’s work has featured in the II Watercolor Festival of IWS Spain "Madrid, Capital of Watercolor".

By Brian Yule
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 11:42 am
Hedridean Croft, Scotland II impressed an international jury
Hedridean Croft, Scotland II impressed an international jury

Allan’s painting "Hedridean Croft, Scotland II “ was selected by an international jury to go on display at the Casa de Cantabria Exhibition Hall.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter

The ex-Douglas Ewart High pupil said “During lockdown I focused on improving my painting techniques and this has started to pay off with work being accepted for exhibitions in St Petersburg, New Delhi and Madrid over the past year.”

Allan’s studio-gallery is within a former Colmonell church, with many of his paintings inspired by landscapes and seascapes of south west Scotland.

Galloway