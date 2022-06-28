Galloway artist has work accepted for Spanish exhibition

Allan’s painting "Hedridean Croft, Scotland II “ was selected by an international jury to go on display at the Casa de Cantabria Exhibition Hall.
The ex-Douglas Ewart High pupil said “During lockdown I focused on improving my painting techniques and this has started to pay off with work being accepted for exhibitions in St Petersburg, New Delhi and Madrid over the past year.”
Allan’s studio-gallery is within a former Colmonell church, with many of his paintings inspired by landscapes and seascapes of south west Scotland.