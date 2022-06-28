Galloway artist has work accepted for Spanish exhibition

Hedridean Croft, Scotland II impressed an international jury

Allan’s painting "Hedridean Croft, Scotland II “ was selected by an international jury to go on display at the Casa de Cantabria Exhibition Hall.

The ex-Douglas Ewart High pupil said “During lockdown I focused on improving my painting techniques and this has started to pay off with work being accepted for exhibitions in St Petersburg, New Delhi and Madrid over the past year.”