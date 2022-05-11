Funding available for young people to enjoy an amazing summer

Young people enjoyed an amazing summer in 2021, and it hoped they will again this year

Following on from the successes of the Amazing Summer fund in 2021, the council is once again seeking local organisations who will deliver free activities for ages 5-14 for the duration of the summer holidays.

There will be a particular focus on providing support and activities for children and young people who may otherwise struggle to access such experiences, helping them to broaden their horizons, and to build confidence whilst having fun with their friends.

This programme of activities is being co-produced with local children and young people to ensure that they get the activities that they enjoy, and young people will also be key part of the decision-making panel.

Organisations from across the region can apply for this funding to provide free activities from July 2-August 21.

A council spokesperson said: “This funding opportunity continues our commitment as a local authority to ensuring all of our children and young people have the best start in life, with opportunity to access play and social activities which are vital to their physical and mental wellbeing.

"We want to support as many groups as possible to help make this a truly amazing summer holiday for our local children and young people.”

Elli Wadsworth, chairperson of Dumfries and Galloway Youth Council, said: “The youth council is really pleased to be working alongside the council to deliver an amazing summer of activities for young people.

"We are involved in setting the priorities for the funding and ensure that the funding goes to opportunities that will make the most difference to young people, and also those that young people will have a lot of fun attending.”

The closing date for submissions is noon on Monday, May 23. Application forms and guidance notes can be downloaded from www.dumgal.gov.uk/grants