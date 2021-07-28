Free bus travel being introduced for all under the age of 22

The Free Bus Travel scheme is being extended

The new scheme, delivered in partnership with the Improvement Service, the National Entitlement Card Programme Office and Young Scot, acts in addition to the commitment to provide free travel for under-19s, which will begin next month.

South Scotland list MSP Emma Harper has welcomed that approximately 930,000 young people will join those who already benefit from free bus travel through the Older and Disabled Persons Free Bus scheme.

This includes approximately 13,169 young people in Dumfries and Galloway alone who will benefit.

Ms Harper said: “It is fantastic that, in addition to providing free bus travel to all under-19’s from next month, the Scottish Government is now going one step further and are extending free bus travel to everyone aged 22 and under in Scotland.

"This will be of immense benefit to young people, especially as Dumfries & Galloway is a large rural region, and this will ensure that young persons are not having to pay for travel to education or work, giving them more money in their pocket.