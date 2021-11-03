Folk legends return to CatStrand
Folk music legends Mike McGoldrick, John Doyle and John McCusker return to the CatStrand in New Galloway on Tuesday.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:38 pm
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:39 pm
The trio will bring their own blend of top-class folk songs, tunes and charming bonhomie.
Pete Renwick, CatStrand's arts, culture and heritage manager, said: “The CatStrand has a well-deserved reputation for hosting some big names in a small room.
"We've had some fantastic nights since reopening. Micheal, John and John's last visit over three years ago is well remembered and this promises to be a truly special evening.
For tickets and information visit www.gcat.scot, call 01644 420374 or pop into the CatStrand.