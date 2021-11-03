Folk legends return to CatStrand

Folk music legends Mike McGoldrick, John Doyle and John McCusker return to the CatStrand in New Galloway on Tuesday.

By Brian Yule
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:38 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:39 pm
Michael McGoldrick, John McCusker, and John Doyle return to the CatStrand for the first time in three years

The trio will bring their own blend of top-class folk songs, tunes and charming bonhomie.

Pete Renwick, CatStrand's arts, culture and heritage manager, said: “The CatStrand has a well-deserved reputation for hosting some big names in a small room.

"We've had some fantastic nights since reopening. Micheal, John and John's last visit over three years ago is well remembered and this promises to be a truly special evening.

For tickets and information visit www.gcat.scot, call 01644 420374 or pop into the CatStrand.