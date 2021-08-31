First ‘Wigtownshire Celebrates Pride’ event

Some of the young people who attended the event

This was a celebration of acceptance and equality and served as a safe place for people of the LGBTQ+ community to enjoy a fun-filled day.

There were musical performances by Charlie Dorans, Kirsty Sutherland, Tara Burnett, Billy and Finlay Craig of The Vault Youth Project (TVYP). who also supported in hosting the event, along with a dance performance of ‘The Ultimate Pride Anthems’ by Kelly Whiteside, Rachel Barr and Keevah-Lee Forsyth.

Little Penguin Paints provided face paints that included rainbows, unicorns and lots of glitter throughout the day which was a big hit.

Tara Burnett and Kelly Whiteside with The Moo Bar.

The Moo Bar was on hand, serving milkshakes and doughnuts, and Cloud Vinyl provided a 12ft rainbow balloon arch as well lots of fun helium balloons.

The Vault Youth Project were also selling sweets, popcorn and candy-floss to raise funds for LGBT Youth Scotland and Stonewall Scotland.

Organisers, Kelly Whiteside and Tara Burnett, said: “We would like to thank everyone who attended and supported the event, including Mike and Emma Abel for filming performances and taking photographs, as well as TVYP and all the volunteers and staff at The Vault, especially Nathon and Rhona Jones who were a tremendous help in organising and hosting the event.”