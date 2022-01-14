First acts announced for Knockengorroch 2022

The Knockengorroch Festival is returning this May Pics: ReCompose

The leading world ceilidh will take place in the Carsphairn Hills from May 19-22.

Leading the line-up on the Bo-Airigh stage is the highly anticipated and critically acclaimed European and African based collective Afro Celt Sound System.

They share top billing with a rare UK date for the enigmatic French “Sir James” and “King Johnny”, aka L’Entourloop, a unique hip-hop ‘Yardie Style’ show.

Festival goers will be flocking to the Carsphairn Hills

Sunday’s closing performance on the Bo-Airigh stage will come from Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton’s Symbiosis, two of Scotland’s finest pipers, appearing with full five-piece band.

The co-creators of the Breakbeat genre, Plump DJs, aka Andy Gardner and Lee Rous will fuse the favourite styles of their youth.

Also making their way to Knockengorroch by way of Belgium and Mali is Kel Assouf, with their unique blend of Tuareg roots and psychedelic rock.

Knockengorroch has long pushed the boundary of ‘traditional’ music, supporting artists that channel the voice of the people.

2022’s edition is no different, with British-Iraqi rapper and political activist Lowkey set to take the mic.

Award winning MC/vocalist Nova Scotia the Truth will bring her uncompromising lyrics, while Fehdah is on the front-line of an emerging Irish RnB and electronic music scene

Knockengorroch has an incredible line-up of roots and folk music for its return including: Glasgow-based sound system collective Mungo’s Hi Fi; the jazz-inflected klezmer and Balkan inspiration of Moishe’s Bagel; all-female folk band The Poozies; psychedelic turbo folk ensemble Don Kipper; and the inventive sounds of Callum Easter.

Also heading to Galloway are: Little Quirks, Zoe Bestel, John Fairhurst, Blue Giant Orkestar, Tinderbox Collective, Twelfth Day, and Stacey McMullen.

More acts will be announced in the coming months, including the full line-up of beat-makers to fill Maddie’s Dance Tent.