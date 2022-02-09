Film Festival celebrates 25 years since Newton Stewart Cinema was saved

Kate Dickie’s new movie Shepherd will open the festival

The festival is celebrating 25 years since the cinema was saved from closure and demolition, thanks to local efforts and generous grants.

From February 18-25 a range of films and documentaries will be shown with tickets costing just £3 for adult, free for accompanied children (otherwise £2) and free for concessions.

At 7pm on opening night the cinema will screen Kate’s latest starring performance in the psychological thriller Shepherd which film critic Mark Kermode described as ‘amazing’.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kate went to school at the Douglas Ewart High School and always wanted to act, very much encouraged by the then head of drama Ken McClymont.

Her breakout film was the 2006 Glasgow drama Red Road; since then, Kate has appeared in 95 film and tv productions including Game of Thrones, Prometheus, Peaky Blinders and Shetland.

Shepherd is a psychological thriller set on a remote Scottish island where reality and imagination fuse frighteningly together.

Kate was invited to the screening of her film, but was already committed to her next movie. She did, however, send her best wishes to the festival and to her old local cinema.

On February 21 the festival will dedicate the afternoon to a selection of short films from Wigtown’s Adrian McDowall.

Today, Adrian works for Netflix (Outlander), BBC (River City) and Amazon (Grand Prix Driver), but previously made a string of award-winning locally based short films including “Who's My Favorite Girl" and "Ma Bar" featuring bench press champion Bill McFadyen from Stranraer.

Also screening is "The Port Line", a documentary about the steam line from Dumfries to Stranraer, made just before it closed in 1965.

Other movies being shown are: children’s favourites The Jungle Book and Matilda, comedies The Full Monty and The General, dramas LA Confidential and Out of Africa, horror The Wicker Man, and the documentary Piano to Zanskar about a London instrument maker delivering a piano to a school high in the Himalayas.