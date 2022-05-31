Facilities staff at Dumfries and Galloway Council win national award

Linda Nelson shows off the ASSIST award

The dedicated team have gone above and beyond to keep schools, community facilities and workplaces clean and as germ-free as possible both before and during the pandemic.

In some cases, services in schools and key buildings would not have been able to continue as they did if it wasn’t for this amazing staff.

To be recognised at national level re-affirms the dedication and commitment of the staff, including the janitorial and catering teams who all multi-tasked to ensure the cleaning service was always delivered, and the Solutions Centre team who played a key part in many aspects of this success.

The health and safety of customers, school pupils, staff and our communities is paramount to the council, and particularly so during the pandemic, and cleanliness continues to be a priority.

Flexibility has been important in unprecedented times as the pandemic evolved, and the Team’s ‘Find it clean, keep it clean’ model proved to be forward thinking and efficient in difficult times.

The project was developed with a view to providing a customer focussed cleaning service.

By remodelling cleaning processes and developing a joined-up approach between cleaners and facilities assistants in schools and mobile teams to create a multi-skilled and highly visible workforce able to respond to Covid cleaning requests.

Promotion of the ‘Find it clean, keep it clean’ motto is ensuring other staff are aware of their contribution to this new approach and support the team ethos, recognised at the awards.

Lorna Meahan, director of Economy and Resources, said: “This national award is thoroughly well deserved and overdue recognition of a truly fantastic team.

"The council has always understood and supported the contribution of the Facilities Team and their efforts in keeping us all safe during the pandemic, working in our schools and essential buildings.