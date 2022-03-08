Exhibition pays tribute to life of Kirkcudbright artist John Halliday

John Halliday passed away in November but his art lives on

Now, an exhibition celebrating John’s life and art ‘Child of the Colony’ will open at The Harbour Cottage Gallery on Saturday, running until April 2.

Born in Atkinson Place in 1933, John passed away 88 years later, just two doors down from where he took his first breath.

It was Cecile Walton (daughter of the celebrated E.A Walton) who influenced and encouraged a young John, which led him to begin Glasgow School of Art in 1949.

John Halliday's 1995 painting ‘Brown Belt’ of martial artist David Lockhart

What followed was a love for adventure, including travelling abroad and associating with some of the leading cultural lights of his generation, with his deep passion for the arts remaining constant.

John lived in various parts of Scotland, but Galloway eventually pulled him back. His love affair with the region was evident over his long career through his many paintings of the Dee, Corsock and Glenton.

This exhibition displays the last remaining collection of John’s available paintings, including landscapes of Galloway and surrounding Scotland, as well as his much loved Sicily and Italy.

There will also be some of his portraits and figurative works, examples of mural work, sketches and some pieces he was still to complete.

The exhibition will also include some artefacts and items from the artist’s studio.