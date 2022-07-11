Entertainment for all the family as Kirkcudbright Country Fair returns this weekend

After the event was cancelled for three years in row, Kirkcudbright Summer Festivities presents its best line up yet, packed with entertainment, children’s rides and amusements, stalls, a dog show, food and drink and loads more.

Visitors will be treated to a packed schedule of performances in the main arena throughout the weekend from headline acts including the adrenalin filled Vander Superheroes Space Wheel Show.

The RPM Biketrials Display Team is another internationally acclaimed show that is set to grip the crowds.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vander Superheroes run, skip and juggle on the ‘Wheel of Death’

Elaine Hill has been doing interactive sheepdog displays for 25 years and has a great way of mixing entertainment and imparting knowledge, all whilst the crowd enjoys watching her sheepdogs herd ducks and geese.

The STARS Stewartry Dog Agility will performing two shows each day and are a fantastic, local addition to the line up.

The event has a huge selection of free children’s entertainment and amusements, in addition to all the entertainment on the main arena.

There will be lots of rides and amusements including a giant inflatable slide, merry-go-round and trampolines, plus an art & crafts tent and entertainment from Daffy Dill and her giant bubbles; and Frank the Magician on both days.

On Sunday 17 there will be a dog show with a range of breed classes including working, gundog, toy and terrier; also fun classes, such as junior handler, judge’s favourite and best rescue.

You can register from 9am on the day and the classes will start with the breeds at 11am, with rosettes for the top six in each category.

There will be a large marquee with a range of food, drinks and craft stalls – perfect for a look around and buying something locally produced, as well as a beer tent.

John Blaikie, convenor of the country fair, said: “We have waited three years to welcome everyone back to what has to be the best family friendly country fair. There are going to be thrills and excitement for everyone.”