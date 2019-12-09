Dumfries youngster's charity effort

Eight year old Ethan Smith from Dumfries presented a cheque for the grand sum of £850 to NHS Dumfries and Galloway staff after making it through the finish line at this year’s mini Great North Run.

Ethan, who has cystic fibrosis, was delighted to run the 1.5 kilometres with his dad Blane Smith, sponsored by family and friends and the local community. This was a personal achievement for him, and was made more special knowing he was raising money for local people with the same condition.

Ethan’s donation will go to the DGRI Cystic Fibrosis Fund via the NHS Dumfries and Galloway Endowment Fund.

Nick Mitchell, Endowment Fund Manager, said:“What an achievement by Ethan, we are delighted and extremely grateful for this donation.

“This youngster is an inspiration for his peers throughout the region and indeed for adults who have the same condition, cystic fibrosis.

“The monies will assist and support individuals with cystic fibrosis to live a more normal life.”