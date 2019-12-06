Dumfries and Galloway tops the list of places to stay in UK

D&G has been named Rural Location of the Year at the inaugural UK Staycation awards last week.

Recognising the growing demand for top-class staycation holidays the awards organisers launched a nationwide search for the country’s best loved holiday hotspots of 2019.

VisitScotland Consumer PR Manager Erin Hickey received the award from presenter BBC Countryfile presenter Matt Baker at the London awards ceremony.

VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director Paula Ward said: “I am delighted that Dumfries & Galloway has received this fantastic accolade; affirming what we have know for a long time that the region is a perfect destination for a rural getaway.

“With its proximity to North England and great connections with Northern Ireland and London through Carlisle Airport, Dumfries & Galloway is popular with visitors from across the UK.

“Dumfries & Galloway really does have something for everyone – it boasts breathtaking scenery, a stunning coastline, unique culture and heritage as well as amazing outdoor activities and delicious local food and drink.

“I hope that this award encourages many more visitors to come to the region and I would urge the local tourism industry to make the most of the fantastic opportunity.

“Tourism is more than a holiday experience – it is the heartbeat of the Scottish economy and touches every community, generating income, jobs and social change.”

The dark skies that can be enjoyed in Dumfries & Galloway as well as the miles of coastline, walks and spectacular scenery helped the region stand out as an ideal rural destination for a holiday where visitors can expect to slow down to a completely different pace of life.