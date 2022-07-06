Dumfries and Galloway musicians help to bring compelling story about rural depopulation to life

This play is a collaboration of words from celebrated writer Tom Pow with music from The Galloway Agreement.

Tom draws on his travels for this emotive journey exploring abandonment of the countryside, refugee crises and the ‘great thinning’ of the natural world, a term coined by environmental journalist Michael McCarthy, to describe the loss of many species in the British countryside.

The Galloway Agreement, a collaboration featuring four of Dumfries and Galloway’s best known trad musicians: Wendy Stewart (clarsach, vocals), Ruth Morris (nyckelharpa), Gavin Marwick (fiddle) and Stuart Macpherson (double bass), respond sonically with their wide experiences of the musical traditions of Europe, adding drama and poignancy to the narrative.

The Village and The Road features writer Tom Pow and musicians The Galloway Agreement. Pic: Kim Ayres

The Village and The Road is an invitation to experience a world of great beauty, but also one that carries contemporary imprints of separation, emigration and rootlessness.

It is in turn a response to another ‘great thinning, as for the first time in human history there are more people living in cities than in the countryside.

Many, especially the young, are taking the road out of their villages, often facing hardship and danger as they do so, and the play is a portrait of the tensions that exist at this time of crucial change.

Ruth Morris said: “The world of The Village and The Road offers a fluid, tangible space for us to inhabit, illusory and yet sometimes starkly realistic, journeying through a broad sweep of geography and time.

Traditional music adds drama and poignancy. Pic: Andrew Wilson

"It is richly atmospheric, and allows great connectivity, giving depth and resonance to the music and the musical performances within it.”

The Village and The Road is supported by Creative Scotland (Made in Scotland), Scotbelge Charitable Trust, Dame Barbara Kelly, DG Arts Festival, DG Regional Arts Fund, Pete Renwick, and Theatre Royal Dumfries.