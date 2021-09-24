Dumfries and Galloway gets a new LGBTQ+ Choir

The LGBTQ+ Choir of Dumfries and Galloway is open to everyone who identifies as LGBT+ and their allies

The project is part of Dumfries Community Choir’s annual programme of events and the Together Again season with Dumfries and Galloway Unlimited.

The free workshop is open to anyone who identifies as LBGTQ+ and their allies.

Gary Cameron, artistic director, said: “Singing is a great social activity, and we’ve created this programme to help members of our community be able to express themselves in a safe space.”