Dumfries and Galloway gets a new LGBTQ+ Choir
A new LGBTQ+ Choir is taking place at the Loreburne Hall, Dumfries, on Wednesday, October 6, from 6-8pm.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 9:12 am
Updated
Friday, 24th September 2021, 9:13 am
The project is part of Dumfries Community Choir’s annual programme of events and the Together Again season with Dumfries and Galloway Unlimited.
The free workshop is open to anyone who identifies as LBGTQ+ and their allies.
Gary Cameron, artistic director, said: “Singing is a great social activity, and we’ve created this programme to help members of our community be able to express themselves in a safe space.”
To register visit www.bigburnssupper.com/lgbtqchoir or by call 01387 733717.