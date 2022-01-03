D&G Youth Awards celebrate outstanding young people

Environmental champion Path Project, Newton Stewart, was also overall Young Person of the Year 2021

A much reduced audience attended Easterbrook Hall and around 1,000 joined the event online.

The D&G Youth Awards celebrates talented and inspirational young people aged 12-25, and recognises good work being done in communities.

The event was officially opened by the outgoing chair and vice-chair of Dumfries and Galloway Youth Council, Hannah Birse and Elli Wadsworth, who commended the strength and resilience shown by young people over the last two years.

The Youth Worker of the Year Award was presented to Laura Kiltie

Education’s Scotland’s Sheila Brown delivered an inspiring insight into the ‘Power of Young People’ before the awards were handed out.

The winners were: Sport – Erin Quinn; Equality – Children’s Panel Volunteers; Environmental Champion – The Path Project, Newton Stewart; Health & Wellbeing – Bar Evolution; Participation – Demi Leigh Stacey; Culture & The Arts – Catherine Townsend Sawley; Youth Work Excellence – 10,000 Voices in Action Project; Inspiring Voices – Hannah Birse; Unsung Hero – Steven Allan.

Following a live audience vote The Path Project was awarded the Young Person of the Year 2021 award. Laura Kiltie was awarded Youth Worker/Leader of the Year 2021.

Recognition awards were presented to members of the 2019-2021 Youth Council, who have recently come to the end of their term.

The evening was brought to a close by Dumfries and Galloway’s Young Peoples Champion, Councillor Adam Wilson who praised the breadth and quality of youth work in the region and the kindness and patience of young people during the pandemic.

He said: “Inspirational and talented young people and young leaders are making a difference in our communities every single day.

"All of the finalists were deserving of recognition and I am extremely proud of them all.

"Celebrating the power of young people is a reminder that we will emerge from this pandemic stronger than before.”