D&G Citizens Advice Service releases annual report

D&G CAS has continued to help people throughout the pandemic

Jess Benzie, communications and volunteer development manager, said: “Our annual report tells a story of a very successful, albeit difficult, year.

"It contains statistics including client financial gains, case studies, volunteer and staff profiles and client testimonials which demonstrate the hard work and contribution of our staff and volunteers.

"The client testimonials paint a positive picture of the vast range of issues dealt with and the positive impact we have on our clients’ lives.

"I am sure you will agree that this report demonstrates the value and worth our service delivers to the region with your welcome support.

"None of our success would be possible without such dedicated and capable volunteers that are at the foundation of our aims and principles.

"Volunteers are the backbone of the service and allow us to help many more clients than would otherwise be possible.

"Despite having to close our doors in March 2020, in the way we deliver our service.

"At the heart of our service is a multi-channel delivery approach which has been further embedded this year.

"This has ensured that we have remained accessible to all clients irrespective of the lockdown status at the time through telephone, email, web chat, email, video conferencing and face to face once again.

“Looking ahead, 2022 will be a key year for the service as we continue to enhance our multichannel delivery.

"We will ensure that we embed our service at the heart of regional support and guidance in the public and charitable sectors building on existing partnerships and building new ones.

"We are proud to serve the people of Dumfries and Galloway and look forward to continuing to deliver a quality service to those who contact us seeking advice, assistance and support.”

A copy of D&G CAS’s annual report can be found by visiting www.dagcas.org